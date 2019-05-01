GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Senior Center will hold an indoor yard sale Saturday, May 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the 108 Truck Route site.
A variety of items will be for sale and lunch concessions will also be available for purchase, including soup, nachos, cinnamon rolls, cookies and beverages.
Tables are available for potential vendors at $25 each. Call 208-983-2033.
