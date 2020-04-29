A week after an Idaho Fish & Game officer documented grizzly bear tracks at the Fish Creek winter recreation area seven miles south of town, Shelley Rambo — daughter of Don and Myrna DeHaas — photographed fresh tracks on the DeHaas property located about 2.5 air miles south of Grangeville, within about a half-mile of Mt. Idaho.
Last Saturday morning, April 25, a family friend had gone out for a ride, using a gate on DeHaas land – an 80-acre plot where Don and Myrna have lived for 54 years. Near the gate, the friend found grizzly tracks, and so decided to return by a different route on the way back that night.
Don DeHaas told the Free Press Monday, April 27, that the bear had torn into a marker on the property, roughly two miles from Fish Creek.
“There’s post up there, and Shelley and I went up on the tractor,” he said. “We got back there to the post and you could see where it had clawed on that post. There was also a pretty big tree that had fallen and rotted, and it had been on that stump. Then, right where the snow ended, you could see where it had come off the bank.”
He said the family has never had problems with wild animals the whole time they’ve been there, but that they’re very concerned about the potential for a bad encounter between the grizzly bear and people who are out riding — and especially for people who have kids who may be out and about in the area.
Idaho Fish & Game has produced a bear awareness video that includes tips for avoiding bear encounters, which can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP0wspzPLgc. An IDFG article on bear awareness can be read online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/hunters-and-hikers-urged-be-bear-aware-they-head-field-spring.
On April 22, IDFG released the following details about the Fish Creek grizzly bear:
Fish and Game’s first evidence of a grizzly in the area came from game camera pictures in the same general vicinity in spring 2019, and biologists collected a hair sample. The hair sample was sent for genetic testing. Recent results matched a male grizzly bear radio collared by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a yearling in 2017 near the Idaho-British Columbia border. The radio collar fell off the bear in 2018.
If confirmed as the same bear, this bear is now four years old, and it has traveled several hundred miles through Idaho and Montana without any known conflict with people.
Grizzly bears are federally protected in Idaho, so there is no hunting season for them. They are typically found in Idaho’s upper Panhandle and along Idaho’s eastern border near the Yellowstone area, but in recent years, grizzlies have occasionally been spotted farther from those areas. Young male grizzly bears roam widely in search of food and mates.
Anyone who sees a grizzly bear is asked it to report it to Fish and Game by calling a regional office, 208-799-5010.
