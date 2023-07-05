GRANGEVILLE — Have you ever gone on vacation and had a hard time finding somewhere to leave a little furball who couldn’t come along? Chelsea Morton has noticed the need for a good kennel to take care of pets for those times away and opened Happy Tails Resort to meet that need.
Born and raised in Grangeville, Morton is married and has two daughters. Morton said that she has always had a love for animals and was able to bring her passion for animals into her career when she started working for Dr. Volkman at the Camas Veterinary Hospital in 2014.
Morton felt that during the years working there, she gained a lot of knowledge about how to properly care for animals. While working there, she also heard many people relay the difficulties of finding a kennel in the area.
“We would get a lot of inquiries from people trying to kennel their pets. Many people would run into the problem of the kennel facilities around the area being full, and they would have to travel out of town for a kennel facility.” Morton commented.
When Volkman retired in 2019, he and his wife asked Morton about opening a kennel from the hospital. At the time, Morton had to decline because she was pregnant with her first daughter. During the following years, however, Morton continued to see the need for a kennel in the community.
Finally, Morton and her husband decided to ask the Volkmans if they would still be able to form a kennel from the hospital.
Morton said, “They were super excited and have been overly supportive to help me make it happen.”
Morton believes that her experience with veterinary care through Camas Veterinary Hospital will be an asset in running the kennel. She commented she now knows the importance of various vaccinations and understands the scenarios that happen in kennel facilities.
“Clients would share stories of their experiences from different kennel facilities, so I’ve learned a lot about what to do, and what not to do,” She added, “I kept all the input I heard throughout the years in my mind to try to avoid some of the disasters people have experienced.”
Morton officially opened the kennel in March. She said that since opening, the kennel has been very busy, and that people have been extremely supportive.
The kennels are indoors, but the dogs go out to a large, fenced area individually or by household three times a day. There are two rooms, one for large and medium dogs, and one for small dogs and cats. Oral and injectable medication administrations are offered during the stay upon written request.
