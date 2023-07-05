Chelsea Morton photo

Chelsea Morton sits by the sign for Happy Tails Resort.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Have you ever gone on vacation and had a hard time finding somewhere to leave a little furball who couldn’t come along? Chelsea Morton has noticed the need for a good kennel to take care of pets for those times away and opened Happy Tails Resort to meet that need.

Born and raised in Grangeville, Morton is married and has two daughters. Morton said that she has always had a love for animals and was able to bring her passion for animals into her career when she started working for Dr. Volkman at the Camas Veterinary Hospital in 2014.

