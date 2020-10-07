GRANGEVILLE — Citing safety concerns and “poor condition of the White Bird arena,” high school rodeo organizers relocated the Oct. 10-11 event to Border Days Arena.
The Saturday rodeo starts at 2 p.m. and the Sunday rodeo starts at 10 a.m., according to the Idaho High School Rodeo district website ihsra3.com.
