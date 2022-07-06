GRANGEVILLE — Just one barrel racer broke into the 17s this Border Days Rodeo — the 111th, which was held July 1-3 — and that fast time belonged to one of the local girls. Cressis Holes of Grangeville struck her cloverleaf like lightning on July 3, with a 17.537 good for first place among 33 locals, which would also have have topped the list of 24 professionals who booked times during the three-day event, had Holes and her horse, Monkey, been running with the adults.
The fastest pro time was the 18.139 seconds by Sierra Telford.
Local girl Riata Rockwell (18.114) matched that, placing second to Holes, followed by Larami Richardson (18.238), Audrey Tucker (18.502), Brooklynn Auker (18.592) and Audry Wilkins (19.110).
After Telford, the top five pros were Amber Alsterlund (18.283), Deanna Davis (18.339), Alecia Fox (18.392) and Cora Walker (18.551).
The top-five breakaway ropers were separated by a scant two-tenths of a second, with Amanda Hodges in first place (2.0 seconds), a three-way tie for second place between Paige Portenier, Brittany White and Jayce Blake (2.1), and Shelby Logan in fifth (2.2).
Men’s pro events included two qualified bareback rides, with Hayden James (65 points) and Levi Walter (63) scoring in that event. Jace England and Mark O’Dempsey tied for first place (79) in the saddle bronc, while Ross Dowling and Charlie Barker tied for third (76). None of the bull riders posted a qualified ride, while three scored in ranch bronc, with Warren Johnson (75) in first, followed by Braxton Clark (73) and Arron Finke (68).
Two qualified rides came out of the three novice events, with Payton Robinson (68) and Kash Wrightson (60) both scoring in the novice bareback, and with no scores in the novice saddle bronc or novice bulls.
Braedyn White won the steer wrestling (5.0 seconds) and Cael Stratton (8.4 seconds) won the tiedown roping.
The pro team roping competition also ran hot, with Jared Parke and Jaylen Eldridge combining on a 4.6-second time for first place, ahead of Lexis Andrade and Dillon Bahem (4.7) and Jerad Mcfarlane and Taylor Duby (5.8).
Of the 15 local team roping tandems, Levi Cereghino and Lucas Wren took first place with a combined time of 26.6 seconds for their two catches. Doug Boggan and James Boggan took second place (39.7 seconds on two). Cory Pierce and Shaydn Wassmuth had the single fastest local catch, in 7.1 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.