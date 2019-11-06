Grangeville:
*Snowhaven Skip Swap is set for Nov. 15-16, at the Grangeville High School cafeteria.
*Pets and Kids Pictures with Santa will be sponsored by Animal Ark Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ace Home Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A color matted 5 by 7 photo will be available for $10. Donations of cash, wet and dry pet food and clumping litter are appreciated. A tote for donations before and after the event will be set up at Ace, as well. Engraved tags will be available the day of the event for $1. Call Melinda at 208-983-5832 with questions.
*Low income families in Grangeville, Harpster, Clearwater, Fenn or White Bird, are welcome to sign up their children for the Grangeville Tree of Sharing. To have your child’s wishes placed on the tree, you will need to sign up at the Department of Health and Welfare (216 South C Street) no later than Dec. 6. Anyone having questions may contact Linda at 208-983-2300. Those families living in other communities will need to sign up for the tree in their area. Trees with tags will be set up at a variety of businesses in the surrounding communities. Community members are invited to take a tag, fulfill a wish, wrap it and attach the tag, then return it to the tree or to DHW.
White Bird
*Join the Rebekahs for their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the IOOF Hall in White Bird. Bingo will start at 10 a.m., with the dinner and all the trimmings, at noon. The community calendars will also be available then for $12 apiece. You can also pick up the "Logging in Idaho County" calendars at the library on Tuesday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or Thursday from 1-4 p.m. All proceeds go toward keeping the library open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.