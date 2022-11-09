GRANGEVILLE — Sheriff Doug Ulmer recently announced the following new staff members to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).
Patrick Adler has been hired to fill the sergeant’s position in the Idaho County Jail. Patrick was born and raised in Grangeville. He started his law enforcement career here at the ICSO, working for two years, before transferring to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Adler said he is excited to return and bring his experience back to Idaho County.
Montana Wilkins has been hired to fill an open position in the dispatch center. Wilkins’ passion for law enforcement began in high school, where she took law enforcement classes and spent three years doing ride-along with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. When she saw the open position with ICSO, she knew it was time to step into her dream career.
Josh Sharette has been hired to fill an open deputy position. Sharette served his country in the Army for 20 years. He is from Idaho and said he is happy to be back in his home state and excited to start his law enforcement career.
Ben Roll has been hired to fill our evidence technician position. Roll was born and raised in Idaho County. His interest in law enforcement began when he would do ride-along with his father, who worked for Fish and Game. Roll spent 4½ years as a wildland firefighter and said he is excited to start a new career.
Heather Lerandeau has been hired to fill an open deputy position. She grew up in Idaho County and said she is happy to be back in the area. Lerandeau began her career in law enforcement working as a correctional officer with the Idaho Department of Corrections and said she’s excited to serve the citizens of Idaho County.
