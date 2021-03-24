GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer recently announced several promotions and additions to the office.
Communications Officer Jayda Vincent
The newest communications officer is Jayda Vincent, a 2020 Kamiah High School graduate. Prior to starting with Idaho County, Vincent worked for Hearthstone Bakery for two years. Ulmer said Vincent “brings enthusiasm and a bright personality to Idaho County and we are excited for what the future will hold with her on our team. Welcome Jayda!”
K9 McLintock
McLintock or “Mic” is a 2-year-old German Shepherd handled by Sergeant Mike Chlebowski. Mic is Sergeant Chlebowski’s 4th police canine. In mid-June, Mic was donated by Freiheit Kennels, owned by Deana and Lindsey Rowe. Mic was certified in narcotics detection on Jan. 28, 2021, by Keith Hutchison in Coeur d’Alene. ICSO noted its special thanks to Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis for his guidance in Mic’s training, as he generously donated his time during the 2020 Canine School.
Jail Lieutenant Tracy Forsgren
Tracy Forsgren has been promoted to jail lieutenant. Forsgren was born in Idaho and graduated from Melba High School. He began his career at the jail in Valley County and worked there for 14 years, working his way up to the rank of corporal. He then moved to Grangeville to be closer to family and has worked for the past three years for Idaho County.
Deputy Tyee Graham
Tyee Graham comes to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office from the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a deputy for three years. He will be working patrol in the Kooskia area. Graham was a volunteer fireman for 10 years for the Grand View Rural Fire Protection District. Before he worked in law enforcement, he worked for a drilling company.
Driver’s License/Civil/Records Supervisor Christy Raup
Christy Raup has been promoted to supervisor of Driver’s License/Civil/ Records. Raup worked for Idaho County as a dispatcher for four years, then moved to Lewis County and worked there for seven years, before returning to Idaho County in 2009. According to Ulmer, “Christy is a great asset and has worked in many areas including dispatch, driver’s license, civil, evidence and records.”
Driver’s License/Civil Clerk Sarah Ogletree
Sarah Ogletree has been hired as a new driver’s license/civil clerk. She moved to Idaho County two years ago from the Magic Valley area. Ogletree has been in the customer service industry for more than 25 years. Ogletree said she is excited for this new career opportunity, and she looks forward to meeting the citizens of Idaho County.
