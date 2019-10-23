Kids Klub kids enjoy pumpkin patch
Buy Now

Kids Klub kids spent a sunny afternoon Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the home of Scott and Cindy Godfrey just outside of Grangeville.

 By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press
Godfrey's pumpkin patch

Cindy Godfrey grew 25 rows and seven varieties of pumpkins and kids chose their favorites to take home.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.