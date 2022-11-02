Main Street crash at Inland Title photo

Damage to the Inland Title and Escrow building on Main Street in Grangeville, resulting from an Oct. 26 single-vehicle accident.

 Free Press / Sarah Klement

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho State Police investigation continues into last week’s single-vehicle accident, resulting in a Grangeville Main Street business being damaged.

The driver, an unidentified 20-year-old male from Washington state, was transported to Syringa Hospital.

