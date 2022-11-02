GRANGEVILLE — Idaho State Police investigation continues into last week’s single-vehicle accident, resulting in a Grangeville Main Street business being damaged.
The driver, an unidentified 20-year-old male from Washington state, was transported to Syringa Hospital.
Last Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to ISP, the crash occurred at approximately 1:43 a.m. westbound on Main Street between Idaho Street and B Street. A 2014 GMC Savana was traveling westbound on Main Street. The driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the right shoulder. The vehicle struck a large light pole in front of Cloninger’s Marketplace. It came back on the roadway. Still continuing westbound, it crossed over the center of the roadway and off the left shoulder. It sideswiped a tree and collided with the Inland Title and Escrow building, 524 Main Street.
Grangeville City Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the initial investigation.
“We were thankful to learn today [Monday] that our building is safe to allow our staff and customers in,” said Inland Title owner Ericka Troberg.
Following the incident, Troberg questioned the building’s integrity, as the crash caused the floors inside to ripple, and she worried about the foundation.
“There’s something to be said for that 1940s construction. The building is solid,” she smiled.
Brian Hayes with Whitewater Construction examined the business, as did insurance adjustors.
“We will need to remodel the entrance and make a few changes, but we won’t have to move out, so it’s business as usual,” Troberg said.
Inland employee Sarah Musick said the timing “is actually pretty good.”
“We had wanted to do some updates here as we have been rebranding the business this past year-plus,” she said. “We’ll use this as a blessing to do so!”
Troberg, Musick and the rest of the Inland staff said the community has been supportive and helpful during this incident.
“Local realtors, attorneys, business owners — everyone has been wonderful. We had even been offered space by a local credit union if we needed to temporarily relocate,” Troberg said. “We appreciate all the check-ins.”
One change, for now, will be where customers enter: Park in the back lot of 524 Main and use the back door as the entrance to the business. Call 208-983-0150 with questions.
