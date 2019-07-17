Jakes Day is set for Aug. 3 at the Camas Prairie Archery Range south of Grangeville. Sign-up sheets are at B&B Bargain this week. Cost is $10 per kid and per adult, including lunch. Participants will get instruction in archery, .22, shotgun, turkey shoot, survival skills training and BB gun.
Sign up by July 29. Information is on the Camas Prairie Turkey Trackers Facebook page, or sign up on the National Wild Turkey Federation website, nwtf.org.
