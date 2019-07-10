GRANGEVILLE -- Monique Judson of Orofino will share about a recent medical mission to Peru at Encouragers on Thursday, July 11 at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon at Pizza Factory. She used her skills as a dental hygienist to reach needy people in Cusco, the capital, in remote villages, and in the highlands (16,400 ft.). Dentists, doctors and others were team members.
Judson and husband, Don, have organized their own humanitarian medical teams for 27 years and have traveled to the Philippines, Romania, Guatemala, and Brazil. They are parents to four adult children and four grandchildren, and attend the Centennial Evangelical Free Church in Grangeville
Encouragers meets at 126 W. Main in Grangeville.
