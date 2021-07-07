GRANGEVILLE — Junior Golf 2021 is set for Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, at the Grangeville Golf and Country Club.
Times are 9 a.m. to noon with registration at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $40 per participant for the full five days, or $15 per day. Scholarships may be available upon inquiry.
Junior golf is set for children ages 8 to 18. Personal golf clubs are not needed in order to participate. A hot dog feed and awards session are set for the last day.
Golfers will learn course etiquette and rules of the game; putting, chipping and pitching techniques; driving technique (drivers, irons); fairway technique (wedges, irons); game strategy; and game play.
Preregister through Kirstin Jensen, U of I Extension educator, at kdjensen@uidaho.edu, 208-983-2667, or at the Idaho County Extension Office, 320 W. Main St., Courthouse, Rm. 3, Grangeville, ID 83530. Register the day of the event at Grangeville Golf Country Club, 8:30 a.m.
The event is sponsored by Grangeville Golf and Country Club, the University of Idaho Extension and Partners Inspiring Community Health Extreme Adventure Club.
