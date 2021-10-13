Police tape image

GRANGEVILLE — Police are investigating an accidental shooting of a female child in an incident reported Saturday evening, Oct. 9.

The unidentified juvenile was flown by air ambulance to Spokane for treatment, according to a release from the Grangeville Police Department (GPD). Due to the age of the victim, GPD is not releasing the name of the victim. However, a GoFundMe account was opened to help the family: www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-khaleesi-and-her-family.

According to GPD, the incident was reported around 5:49 p.m. on the 700 block of North C Street regarding a female child who had possibly been shot. Officers arrived within one minute and found the victim had been transported to Syringa Hospital by private vehicle. Additional officers went to the hospital, while the officer on scene began his investigation.

The initial investigation led to the recovery of a weapon possibly used in the incident, and officers are waiting on forensic evaluation and additional medical records.

“We would like to thank the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance,” stated the release.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments