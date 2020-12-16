Test your knowledge of local, regional history against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society.
In 1974 through 1979 the following businesses were located in Grangeville. Can you remember where?
1 - Where was Vern’s Grocery?
2 - Don’s Electric
3 - Coast to Coast Store. Who was the owner?
4 - Drifters Cafe & Drive Inn.
5 - Black Auto Parts
6 - Charcoal Broiler
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
Answers:
1 - 216 So. C
2 - 211 So. C
3 - 220 W Main. Owned by Ed Kubitza
4 - 500 E. Main
5 - 111 North College
6 - 111 E North St.
