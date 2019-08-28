GRANGEVILLE – Spend your lunch hour with an interesting story, as the Brown Bag Program continues today, Wednesday, Aug. 28. Nick Gerhardt presents, “A History of the Dams in the Clearwater Basin.”
The Idaho County Historical Society and the Bicentennial Historical Museum cosponsor the Brown Bag Program. Sessions are held each Wednesday, running through Aug. 28, at the Bicentennial Historical Museum basement meeting room, 305 North College St., Grangeville, noon to 1 p.m.
Programs are free to the public, and those attending are invited to bring lunch to eat while they listen.
