GRANGEVILLE — On account of his nose-to-the-grindstone style, even those who have been around Idaho County more than five years may be more likely to think of Carl Crabtree for his ranching than for the no-nonsense work he did for the county government, keeping noxious weeds in check.
Anyone who talked to him for an hour about the 2021 legislative session would likely catch a glimpse of self-effacement toward the intellectual part of the government side-job he has been doing since his 2016 election to the state senate, but the noxious weeds job required an organized, analytical, cooperative approach.
Those same skills helped him move 30 bills through the state senate this year.
And make no mistake: He counts the education he got in part through Clearwater Valley High School as one of the springboards that has propelled him to political prominence, both as a broker securing ayes inside the senate and in front of outside eyes, where the touts have included interviews with six national news outlets in regard to the bill he helped draft against critical race theory, which he thinks helped break a political logjam that held up the part of the budget that governs funding for teacher pay and the state’s colleges and universities.
He wishes the legislature would have gotten the work done faster, so he could have been back on the ranch in time for the busy season, which picks up in April and May.
But the Idaho Senate only adjourned May 13, while the House remained in session as of June 14. Beyond the political gridlock, part of the delay completing the Senate’s work, Crabtree told the Free Press June 14, chalks up to the COVID-19 coronavirus, to which the legislature lost time due to an illness-related shutdown. The legislature also had extra work to do related to covid response: To reset state laws to limit what Crabtree saw as government overreach, and to oversee a Health & Welfare budget that surpassed the Education budget for the first time in state history.
“We’re supposed to be citizen-legislators, not just legislators,” he said, “and if you’re a citizen-legislator, you’ve got something else to do, too.”
Each excess day in session cost taxpayers $38,000, Crabtree said, and six weeks into the session, the Education budget started looking to him like a sticking point.
Though politics is often described as a form of fighting, Crabtree sees the legislature as a venue for cooperation on problems people have in common, including the low rate of school readiness kids in this district – chiefly in Orofino – have had to carry into first grade.
On that, Crabtree thought he could put together a win-win centering on all-day kindergarten, but the bill didn’t move.
“Most of the kindergartens in the state are being funded right now by levy money,” he said. “My bill would have eliminated school districts’ ability to levy for kindergarten money, and therefore would have shifted that from the property owner to the state income and sales taxes. I don’t think it would have been a great amount, but it would tell the property owner he’s getting a tax shift. A lot of people think the state ought to be carrying more of this education spending, and I think the state should, too.”
Beyond the education committee, which he vice-chaired, earlier in his time in office, Crabtree vice-chaired the Transportation committee, on which he sat again in 2021. The legislature approved $80 million per year from the general fund to be bonded to $1.2 billion in federal transportation funding. He’s also on the finance committee, which works jointly with House counterparts, in which Crabtree carried many of the education bills. Known in Boise as JFAC (for Joint Finance Appropriation Committee) this group kept state spending to a four percent increase, added to the state “rainy day” fund, increased the education budget by $75 million, and secured an income tax break of $120 million as well as a hodgepodge of property tax relief.
Crabtree also sits on the Idaho Department of Commerce’s Idaho Broadband Advisory Board, which will create a statewide plan for structuring, prioritizing and dispersing grants from a fund that already has $35 million to spend starting July 1, and an additional $128 million about which Congress is still deciding in Washington D.C.
“That totals into serious money,” he said. “We’re in the worst area in the state for broadband, and that, therefore, in my view, puts us first in line to get help. The problem is that we don’t have enough people for the return on the investment for big companies to come here and want to do it. So that’s why government needs to probably provide some assistance for us, so I’m optimistic about what we can get done in broadband.”
