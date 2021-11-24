A fine and suspended driving privileges were ordered for a Grangeville man, sentenced this month on a misdemeanor charge resulting from a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in May.
In a videoconference hearing held Friday, Nov. 12, Michael I. Adler, 27, was sentenced on a vehicular manslaughter charge and was ordered to pay a total $300 in fines and court costs, and to serve four days in jail, of which, he was allowed to complete 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail time. Judge David H. Judd also suspended Adler’s driving privileges for six months, and placed him on supervised probation until May 12, 2022. As part of a plea agreement, an accompanying misdemeanor charge of inattentive driving was dismissed.
Charges resulted following a May 11 accident in Grangeville. According to the Idaho State Police, at 6:30 a.m., Angele, 91, and Burton, 93, Hazelbaker were in the crosswalk at the intersection of East Main and North Meadow streets when they were struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Adler, who at the time was an employee with the Grangeville public works department. He resigned his position in July.
Both were hospitalized, with Angele dying from injuries related to the crash on May 31.
Special prosecutor in the case was Eric C. Tyler. Adler was defended by Mark T. Monson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.