GRANGEVILLE — A pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 7 in magistrate court for a Grangeville man on misdemeanor charges related to a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident in May.
Michael I. Adler, 27, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and inattentive driving.
Charges resulted following a May 11 accident in Grangeville. According to the Idaho State Police, at 6:30 a.m., Kathryn and Burton Hazelbaker were in the crosswalk at the intersection of East Main and North Meadow streets when they were struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Adler, who is an employee with the Grangeville public works department.
Both were hospitalized, with Kathryn dying from injuries related to the crash on May 31.
According to court records, the charges allege Adler failed to exercise due care, to drive in a safe and appropriate speed, failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk, and of driving in an inattentive manner.
Due to a potential conflict of interest with deputy prosecuting attorney Adam Green, who also serves as the City of Grangeville attorney, the court appointed Clayne Tyler as special prosecutor. Attorney Mark T. Monson is representing Adler.
