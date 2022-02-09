Lisa Turner photo

GRANGEVILLE — “Freight has been a little slow due to storms and road closures, and they’re not near as predictable as they used to be, but we’re doing ok,” said Syringa’s materials management director Lisa Turner at the Jan. 25 Syringa Hospital board meeting.

Turner said her department of two is in charge of maintaining an adequate amount of supplies for the hospital, including ordering with its vendors and restocking the hospital’s shelves as needed.

“I.V. fluids and wound care items are on shorter supply now,” she said, “but we are in pretty good standing with PPE [personal protective equipment],” Turner said.

She said they try to keep an ongoing inventory, so reordering is more accurate.

“Coordination with Kootenai has been very beneficial to us,” she explained, with the ability to obtain better prices and stock ordering with Kootenai rather than on their own.

“They are also great at answering our questions,” she said.

