GRANGEVILLE – A yard sale will be held Saturday, May 18, at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene (515 W. North 2nd Street), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will help pay for special needs children to attend Cristo Vive camp at ALACCA in Harpster.
Cristo Vive International is an organization focused on providing a spiritually uplifting and exciting camping experience for any child or youth with disabilities. The camp is held at ALACCA camp in Harpster. The camp will take place July 30 to Aug. 3. There is a charge for the camp, but scholarships are available to help with the cost.
