GRANGEVILLE -- Everyone is invited to an ice cream social and dessert bar, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 37, on Saturday, May 11, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 East Main in Grangeville. Country and gospel music will be performed by Myra Pearce with some rockin' piano by Jinny Cash.
This event honors all mothers with special recognition for women veterans. In addition to desserts, there will be door prizes and ticket raffles. There will also be a drawing for a beautiful, hand-made "Fractured Star" quilt, currently on display at the center. Tickets for the quilt drawing are available at the center and will be sold during the event.
The event costs $10 for adults and $5 for youngsters and includes dessert, beverages and tickets for the door prizes. Proceeds benefit auxiliary programs including scholarships and Girls State. For information call 208-983-9387.
