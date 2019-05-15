MT. IDAHO – Kids were on balance, tumbling about and keeping focus at last week’s inter-class meet gymnastics competition. This is an annual spring end of season event for Mt. Idaho Gymnastics.
Gymnasts won blue, red and white ribbons, as well as all-around awards for three events: bars, beam and floor combined scores.
Results: Beginner 1 – Makaya Sewell; Beginner 2 – Nora Claridge; Beginner 3 – Sophia Gallagher; Intermediate 1 – Camille Hollibaugh; Intermediate 2 – Ayla Moore; Intermediate 3 – Autum Martinez; Advanced Girls (Tie) Mia Anderson / Sierra McWilliams; Intermediate Boys – Zane Griffis; and Advanced Boys – Tim Davy.
Mt Idaho Gymnastics has seven levels of girls classes (ages 6-16) and two levels of boys classes (age 7-16). Its season follows the school year, and they currently have a waiting list for fall classes. Coaches are Lynn Welborn, Christi Sonnen, Sam Manifold and Emily Schacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.