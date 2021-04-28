GRANGEVILLE — No action looks to be taken by Idaho County in regards to a citizen-proposed resolution declaring the region a Second Amendment sanctuary.
According to a Monday, April 26, press release, “The Board of Idaho County Commissioners has received a multi-page petition from petition organizer Phil Volkman, as well as a four-page proposed resolution from a group called the Idaho County 2A Coalition. Both request that there be a ‘sanctuary’ designation regarding 2nd Amendment rights in Idaho County.”
The release continues, “A resolution or proclamation declaring a ‘sanctuary’ does absolutely nothing but create an illusion that people can be exempt from federal laws, be it firearms laws or immigration laws. An ordinance declaring such would be in direct conflict with the Constitution and Idaho State Statutes and thus, our oath of office.” Last month, at a March 30 commission meeting, approximately 50 people attended to support the commission to officially endorse the proclamation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.