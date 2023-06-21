GRANGEVILLE — A change in city code approved earlier this month will facilitate the development of a proposed regional animal rescue shelter.
At the June 5 Grangeville City Council meeting, an ordinance was adopted to allow animal rescue shelters within the section of the industrial zone that lies north of the truck route. Clarified within this change is these shelters — either maintained by a governmental entity or a 501(c)3 charitable organization — are those that provide temporary homes to dogs, cats and other animals permitted in residential zone B, excluding livestock.
The code change approved by council falls in line with Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) recommendations that narrow placement within a specific area of the industrial zone not in proximity to residential development.
So, Mayor Wes Lester posed as an example, “If someone wanted to put one out by Nom Nom or out by The Gym....”
“It would not fit within those parameters,” replied councilor Beryl Grant.
The change follows discussion at meetings earlier this spring started when Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) sought city guarantee for municipal water and sewer services for its shelter on 1.5 acres proposed on the north side of the truck route without the requirement to be annexed within city limits. ARF representatives stated they would be more favorable for annexation were shelters permitted within the city, as opposed to allowed by permit — a temporary measure that could change and impact future shelter operations.
“This solves their [ARF’s] problem,” Grant said, while also addressing concerns raised both by P&Z and the council, and protects citizens in and within proximity to the industrial zone.
Present during the meeting, ARF board president Terri Tackett stated the shelter is between two to four years out for construction.
The plan is for a facility, which would accommodate between six to eight animals, to be in proximity to the proposed administrative and jail facility for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Grangeville Police animal pound located at the wastewater treatment plant.
Prior to the vote, councilor Pete Lane sought clarification on two issues. One was whether the shelter would potentially handle livestock, which Tackett clarified was not ARF’s intent, nor would the shelter size accommodate those animals. She also defined how ARF plans animal residency timelines.
“We want to get them adopted out at two months, at the very longest,” she said. “If they are in foster care for a month, we need to transfer them to another shelter that has a larger population base.”
“Every dog in there means less room for another animal that may need help,” she later said.
