Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — A change in city code approved earlier this month will facilitate the development of a proposed regional animal rescue shelter.

At the June 5 Grangeville City Council meeting, an ordinance was adopted to allow animal rescue shelters within the section of the industrial zone that lies north of the truck route. Clarified within this change is these shelters — either maintained by a governmental entity or a 501(c)3 charitable organization — are those that provide temporary homes to dogs, cats and other animals permitted in residential zone B, excluding livestock.

