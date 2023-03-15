GRANGEVILLE — An Orofino woman faces felony charges related to a vehicle theft out of Grangeville last week.

Arraigned last week, Anndrea Beck, 32, is charged with burglary and two counts of grand theft. She is set for a preliminary hearing on March 21 in Idaho County Magistrate Court. The hearing will determine whether evidence is sufficient to advance the case to district court.

