GRANGEVILLE — An Orofino woman faces felony charges related to a vehicle theft out of Grangeville last week.
Arraigned last week, Anndrea Beck, 32, is charged with burglary and two counts of grand theft. She is set for a preliminary hearing on March 21 in Idaho County Magistrate Court. The hearing will determine whether evidence is sufficient to advance the case to district court.
Investigating the case, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported “response was overwhelming” from the public in helping identify the suspect, Beck, on the same day the theft was reported.
Last Wednesday morning, March 8, Cory Smith reported his 1993 Dodge pickup had been stolen the night prior from Rocky Canyon Pellet, off U.S. Highway 95 at Grangeville. He reported the vehicle had been unlocked, with keys left in the ignition, and a loaded Single 6.22 revolver was stored inside.
Video footage at the location on the night of March 7 showed a woman with a dark colored backpack and a brown dog on her back entering the Rocky Canyon Pellet property, knocking on the office windows, and wiggling door handles. The suspect is then seen entering the pickup and driving off, heading northbound on U.S. 95.
Additional video footage, this time at Airbridge on Main Street in Grangeville, the morning of March 7, showed a woman matching the description of the suspect in the pickup theft. According to a probable cause report, ICSO Detective Keith Olson recognized the suspect from a previous encounter two weeks prior as Beck.
That Wednesday, ICSO released information on the theft, including multiple photos of the suspect believed involved. ICSO reported a good public response on the case with multiple reports coming in to dispatch, through its social media, as well as to its personnel directly.
According to the report, Beck called the pellet company, talking to the secretary, allegedly admitting to taking the vehicle and leaving it in Kamiah. The pickup was subsequently recovered by law enforcement, and Smith reported multiple items were missing, including the revolver.
In Beck’s call, she stated she had a sick dog and would be at the Ferdinand Vet Clinic that Wednesday afternoon for an appointment. Following this, she was taken into custody. In her statement, Beck said she denied taking anything from the pickup.
Regarding the case, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer commended deputies for their thorough investigation and thanked the public, “for their willingness to help and their keen awareness on their surroundings, which all contributed to apprehension of a suspect in this case.”
