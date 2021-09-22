GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center will celebrate its fifth anniversary this fall, and with that will come a celebration with the Veterans Day Patriots (Blue Jean) Ball.
The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Elks Lodge. Cocktails and finger food will open the celebration at 5 p.m., with Sandy Riggers as entertainment with “I See America.”
Dinner, catered by Superior Events, is set for 6 p.m. The evening will include live and silent auctions, raffles, games of chance, live music and dancing. The night will include special honors for the 246th Marine Corps birthday.
Tickets are $25 per person, or $45 per couple, purchased prior to Nov. 10. Limited tickets at the door will be $35 each. Purchase tickets at the veterans center, 318 E. Main Street, or call 208-983-9387.
“This year, we are adding a corporate sponsorship program where you and your business can sponsor a table,” explained Jinny Cash with the Idaho County Veterans Association. This includes tickets to the Patriots Ball, recognition in the program and on Facebook and gifts of appreciation.
The three levels of sponsorship are red - $750, which includes eight complimentary tickets; white - $500 and six tickets; or blue - $350 and four tickets.
For questions about sponsorship, to donate to the auctions or for details, contact Cash at 208-983-9387 or Frances Rotter at 208-983-1577.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.