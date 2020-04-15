Well-wishers made a drive-by on Grangeville’s Park Street last Thursday, April 9, for Iseyda LaCombe’s 18th birthday. Approximately 30 vehicles drove by her home, starting at noon, shouting out “happy birthday!” and providing cards and gifts. She is the daughter of Cody and Bea Edwards and a senior at Grangeville High School. Remarking on all the loot, Iseyda received from people passing by, Bea laughed, “We'll make sure to clean it all!”
People drive by to wish happy birthday
- David Rauzi, Editor / Idaho County Free Press
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Guest Column: Idaho County pulls together
- Syringa gets back 28 total COVID tests; all negative
- Changes in access, testing priorities
- Idaho County Coroner taking precautions
- Coronavirus onslaught on North Central Idaho’s economy continues
- Syringa sees 34 COVID tests; 22 negatives so far
- Update: Mountain View School District up for the COVID-19 challenge
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- May 19 primary entirely by absentee voting; voters will see requests arriving by mail; don’t wait requesting, returning ballots
- County residents feel the quake
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Bulletin
Latest News
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Grangeville’s lighted cross to shine beyond Easter holiday as ‘ray of hope’
- GHS lights
- Airport pavement renovation pending receipt of $300,000 federal grant award
- Healthcare workers weigh in on effect of COVID-19 on their lives, communities and careers
- Local group makes masks for community
- What we are doing seems to be working; keep it up
- Governor Little extends statewide stay-home order to April 30 with exceptions
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.