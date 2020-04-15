Well-wishers made a drive-by on Grangeville’s Park Street last Thursday, April 9, for Iseyda LaCombe’s 18th birthday. Approximately 30 vehicles drove by her home, starting at noon, shouting out “happy birthday!” and providing cards and gifts. She is the daughter of Cody and Bea Edwards and a senior at Grangeville High School. Remarking on all the loot, Iseyda received from people passing by, Bea laughed, “We'll make sure to clean it all!”

