GRANGEVILLE – Partnership for Healthy Communities (PHC) will sponsor a walk this Saturday, April 27, in Grangeville.
Join in for a three-mile (or less, if you choose) walk, a prize drawing, and an informative talk from U of I extension agent Kirsten Jensen. This will start at The Gym where a registration and free health screening begins at 8:30 a.m. Park in the lot which is on the truck route and faces Lions Park. For details call 208-400-0071.
(0) comments
