GRANGEVILLE — Sentencing is set this summer for a Grangeville man, convicted at trial last week on felony charges related to the 2019 incident involving severe injuries to a 15-month-old girl.
Forrest J. Pilant, 21, is incarcerated in the Idaho County Jail with no bond, pending a June 7 sentencing before District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice.
In the first trial to be held in Idaho County since proceedings were shut down a year ago March due to the COVID pandemic, Pilant was found guilty by jury in District Court last Friday, April 9, on both counts, injury to a child and aggravated battery, following a five-day trial.
Charges resulted from injuries inflicted upon the child between Nov. 7-30, 2019, that included numerous severe bruises — including around the jawline, abdomen and other parts of the body. According to court records, the injuries were severe enough for the girl to receive a subdural hematoma, which caused pressure around her brain and affected her consciousness, requiring her to be Life Flighted to Spokane where she underwent surgery to relieve the pressure.
Pilant faces a maximum 10 years in prison on the injury to a child charge and up to 15 years for aggravated battery.
Defense attorney John A. Wiltse represented Pilant, and the case was handled by county prosecutor Kirk MacGregor, with Judge FitzMaurice presiding.
