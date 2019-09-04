The Salmon River Ranger District will be initiating the Wickiup prescribed fire southeast of Grangeville as early as Wednesday, Sept. 4, conditions permitting.
Approximately 500 acres are to be ignited over a two-day period. The prescribed burn area is located 1½ miles north of state Highway 14, between Forest Service roads #1105 and #9435, near Ralph Smith creek.
Signs will be placed at the intersections in that area advising motorists they may encounter fire personnel and equipment. Highway 14 won't likely be affected.
The Wickiup prescribed burn will return the role of fire to the area, reduce the risk of tree mortality due to an unplanned, severe wildfire or competition from undesirable species, and promote winter browse for big game species in the area, according to the Forest Service.
Smoke from the prescribed fire will be much less than what would be expected from a wildfire. Fire managers work closely with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to minimize smoke impacts to communities. If smoke concentrations approach air quality standards, ignitions may be delayed until air quality improves. Residual smoke may be visible for up to 2 weeks following ignition, but most of the smoke from the fires will dissipate in 1-2 days.
No area closures are anticipated, but fire managers may need to delay area traffic at times, to ensure public and firefighter safety. Roads and trailheads that lead into the area will be posted with caution signs.
Information on the Wickiup prescribed fire can be found on Inciweb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6548/ or by contacting Graydon Galloway or Kevin Barger at (208) 983-1950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.