Red flag laws and state sovereignty are among the topics to be presented in free lecture courses being offered this Friday and Saturday in Grangeville and Kamiah. Speaker will be nation-ally known presenter, KrisAnne Hall. Presentations are free and sponsored by the Idaho County Republican Committee.
On Friday, May 7, “Red Flag Laws” will be presented in Grangeville at the Super 8 motel conference room, 2-4 p.m. The presentation will be on the national and state push for these laws, and the reasons these have seeped into society. Due to room capacity, up to 50 can attend the presentation. On Saturday, May 8, three lectures will be offered at The Life Center at Kamiah, 4432 U.S. Highway 12. Up to 300 can attend each.
“State Sovereignty” will be presented, 9-11 a.m. The lecture will discuss the real now solution to federal overreach, with Article 5 convention giving a 5-10-year time frame. “America Disarmed” will be presented, 1-2:30 p.m. This lecture outlines the parallels of one governor disarming one city in 1774 and the current events of the 21st century; “Does history repeat?” At break, coffee and cookies will be provided. “Where We Go From Here?” will be presented, 3-5 p.m.
This course will reunite participants with powerful checks and balances of government, and the means to exercise immediate and practical control over government. For information: elizabethhicks4610@gmail.co
