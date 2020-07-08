GRANGEVILLE – The 109th Annual Border Days Rodeo went off much as it always has, as small crowds for slack time July 1 and the July 2 main event gave way to the regular celebration, with seating relatively full July 3 and July 4. As it has in recent years, the rodeo paid out several big prizes – $1,000-plus. Those included outsize payouts to two bull riders who were separated by one point in the scoring and from all others by virtue of having hung in for eight full seconds on the Gold Buckle bulls that dominated all the rest of the competition.
The one point made about a $100 difference between Mason Cooley (79) and Jake Davis (78), who split a pile of ground money. Cooley scooped $1,702 and Davis scooped $1,603 for their efforts.
Other 2020 members of the thousand-dollar club were as follows: saddle bronc rider Johney Espeland (80 points, $1,200), tie down roper Cole Eiguren (10.5 seconds, $1,005), team ropers Dillon Holyfield and Brock Ward (4.7 seconds, $1,226 apiece), team ropers Brett Sheehan and Jared Parke (5.2 seconds, $1,014 apiece), barrel racers Cambria Estep (17.792 seconds, $1,234) and Angie Powell (17.812 seconds, $1,073), and breakaway roper Angela Allum (2.4 seconds, $1,024).
The top steer wrestlers both clocked in with scorching runs, 4.0 seconds, and split what would otherwise have been a thousand-dollar prize for one of them: Trevor Maddox and Ty Sherman each won $927.
