GRANGEVILLE – Avista Utilities will sponsor the annual Grangeville Community Foundation Grant Awards Celebration Thursday, Nov. 7, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center.
Join in as the 2019 grant recipients are announced and the Grangeville Lions Club is formally honored with the Orrin and Eleanora Webb Community Giving Award.
RSVP by noon, Thursday, Oct. 31, to grangevillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com or 208-983-5962.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.