Scouts clean up Mt. Idaho Fort site

Rakes and wheelbarrows were utilized to clean up dead grass and pine needles off the site. Pictured here are (L-R) Bladen Farmer, Zachary Reuter, Ty Reuter and George Norton.

 Photo by David Rauzi - Idaho County Free Press
Cairn recognizes people involved in fort efforts

A cairn recognizing those involved in fort efforts during the Nez Perce War of 1877.

Grangeville Boy Scout Troop 555 spent last Wednesday afternoon, April 10, in cleaning up vegetation debris at the Mt. Idaho Fort site in Mt. Idaho.

The site was first dedicated in 1939 by the American Legion and marks the general location where a fortification was assembled in June 1877 to protect settlers during the outbreak of the Nez Perce Indian War.

