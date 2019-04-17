Scouts clean up Mt. Idaho Fort site

Grangeville Boy Scout Troop 555 spent last Wednesday afternoon, April 10, in cleaning up vegetation debris at the Mt. Idaho Fort site in Mt. Idaho.
The site was first dedicated in 1939 by the American Legion and marks the general location where a fortification was assembled in June 1877 to protect settlers during the outbreak of the Nez Perce Indian War.
