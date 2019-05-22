GRANGEVILLE – A second public input meeting is set for Thursday, June 6, on the multi-use biking/walking path project, proposed by the Grangeville Highway District. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Super 8.
The district is proposing a 1.8-mile loop from Grangeville High School, along Fish Hatchery Road and east along U.S. Highway 95. Federal grant funding will be sought to assist on the estimated $500,000 project.
For information: Daryl Mullinix, 208-983-2408.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.