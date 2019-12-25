The Grangeville Seniors Citizens Center was hopping with more than 200 people Friday, Dec. 14, for the annual Christmas luncheon. The cooks for the senior nutrition program made prime rib with vegetable medley and loaded potatoes, salad, fruit, rolls and dessert. Syringa Hospital employees and board volunteers served lunch, providing sparkling cider and many door prizes. The hospital “Wear Jeans on Friday” employee group and the Syringa Foundation also each gave $100 toward the remainder of new chairs the senior center is purchasing. In addition, attendees that day also gave more than $300 for this fund. A group of Old-Time Fiddlers and friends provided music for the day’s festivities.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.