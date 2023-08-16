GRANGEVILLE — With one board meeting under his belt already, Mountain View School District 244’s new superintendent has hit the ground running.
Kim Spacek (pronounced “Spock”) moved to Grangeville in July and will soon be followed by his wife, Claudia.
Spacek was born in Spokane and raised in Cheney, Wash., where his father was a professor in the education department of Eastern Washington University (EWU), and his mother was an elementary school teacher. He attended St. George’s preparatory school in Spokane and went on to enroll at EWU where he would earn a BA in industrial education.
“I thought of what I really enjoyed in high school and it was wood shop. I also played all sorts of sports growing up, and I knew I wanted to coach basketball,” he said. “So being a teacher and coaching fit together.”
He went on to earn his Master of Education in industrial education at the University of Idaho and later his Master of Education in principal administration at EWU. He received his superintendent field certification from Washington State University.
Spacek went on to become principal at Pomeroy (Wash.) Junior-Senior High School for almost eight years, then became superintendent and elementary principal there for six years. He spent a year as an instructional criteria framework and feedback specialist. Previous to coming to MVSD, he served for a decade as superintendent at Inchelium School District No. 70 in Inchelium, Wash.
Spacek feels he is in a good position to help lead MVSD into its next phase, as he has worked in school districts with similar issues, including financial challenges.
“I have been through the public education system as a teacher, a principal and a superintendent, so I know what it’s like to be in each position,” he said. I feel it gives me an advantage to problem solving and looking critically at the district’s whole big picture.”
He has visited each school within the district so far and plans to continue doing so throughout the year as time and needs allow. He has also spent time reading the district’s policies and procedures and various additional materials related to MVSD 244.
Spacek and his wife have three grown children: Matt, Mindy and Jeff. They also have four grandsons.
When he isn’t working, he enjoys building and creating in his home wood shop. His wife enjoys quilting.
“We are happy to be here and look forward to becoming involved in our community,” he said.
