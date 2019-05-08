Calf roping: 1, Bo Pickett 9.81; 2, Kolbey Hughes 12.63; 3, Cole Garland 13.11; 4, Augie Robinson 14.72.
Steer riding: 1, Clay Marek 73; 2t, Colt Byrd 69; 2t, Kegan Williams 69; 4, Billie Miller.
Wild cow milking: 1, James Boggan/Lucas Bicandi 44.95.
Bareback: 1, Austin Williams 75.
Team roping: 1, David Temple/Dillion Bahem 6.00; 2, Kelsy Felton/Lucas Casterton 6.11; 3, Mike McKinnon/Casey Fuller 6.49; 4, Codee Roberts/Tanner Lewis 6.85; 5, Tim Fuller/Paul Dunn 8.09; 6, Hailey Sharp/Brian Sharp 8.28.
Saddle bronc: No scores.
Ranch bronc: 1t, Joel Baer 75; 1t, Gus King 75.
Local barrels: 1, Shada Edwards 18.139; 2, Macenzie Farris 18.198; 3, Phoebe Rupp 18.376; 4, Kassidy Geibell 18.532.
Local team roping: 1, Jake Kaschmitter/Ray Aiken 25.18; 2, Levi Tucker/Johnny Shelman 39.17.
