Grangeville’s 2019 swim team has a new coach.
Samantha Brooks, U. of I. exercise physiology PhD student, races triathlons.
The team will accept 80 swimmers, with returning swimmers and their siblings eligible to register before May 19, after which registration opens to all. Requirements, program information and enrollment is online at grangevillesports.com.
