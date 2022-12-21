GRANGEVILLE — News from the Nov. 22 Syringa Hospital board meeting includes the following:
Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported the laboratory continues to have supply ordering shortages, specifically blood tubes and reagents. There are currently two vacancies in the department.
Four members of the surgery department (RNs Karen Dodder, Peggy Goeckner and Kim Spencer; and CRCST Jackie Layman spent a day plus with Kootenai staff observing and reviewing protocols.
Chief financial officer Dave Applewood reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $42,636, or 1.8% of gross charges.
He also reported that one area that made an impact on October 2022 financial statements was that clinic visits were 1,599, below the budget of 2,017.
CEO Abner King reported that provider recruitment continues. His report included that surgery numbers from March through September were 95, and procedures numbered 709.
During the meeting, trustee Leta Strauss stated. “Let’s be the best we can be without worrying about what someone else is doing.”
