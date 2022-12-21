Syringa Hospital board members at meeting photo

Syringa Hospital board members discuss issues at the Nov. 22 trustee meeting.

 Contributed photo / Emily Townsend

GRANGEVILLE — News from the Nov. 22 Syringa Hospital board meeting includes the following:

Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported the laboratory continues to have supply ordering shortages, specifically blood tubes and reagents. There are currently two vacancies in the department.

