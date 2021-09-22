Syringa Hospital & Clinics logo

GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital & Clinic patients with a MySyringaChart account can now access the SMART Health Card Verifier for free through their on-line patient chart.

SMART Health Card COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with SMART QR code is ideal to use when travelling or in other situations where proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. The QR code only contains information about the COVID-19 vaccination and will only work with SMART QR code readers. Many airlines, foreign countries, states and large health systems are using SMART Health Cards as proof of vaccination.

SHC patients can easily download their card by accessing it on their MySyringaChart account. SHC patients who are not signed up can request access their medical records online through www.syringahospital.org or ask the registration staff for access.

