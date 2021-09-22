GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital & Clinic patients with a MySyringaChart account can now access the SMART Health Card Verifier for free through their on-line patient chart.
SMART Health Card COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with SMART QR code is ideal to use when travelling or in other situations where proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. The QR code only contains information about the COVID-19 vaccination and will only work with SMART QR code readers. Many airlines, foreign countries, states and large health systems are using SMART Health Cards as proof of vaccination.
SHC patients can easily download their card by accessing it on their MySyringaChart account. SHC patients who are not signed up can request access their medical records online through www.syringahospital.org or ask the registration staff for access.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.