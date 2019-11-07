GRANGEVILLE -- Civilian pilots can now have their flight physicals completed at the Syringa Primary Care Clinic.
Matthew Told, DO, with Syringa Hospital & Clinics, was appointed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to train as a designated Aviation Medical Examiner (AME) in the Northwest Mountain Region. Dr. Told received specific training and testing to ensure that civilian pilots and air traffic controllers receive medical clearance that meets the medical standards in the Federal Aviation Regulations.
Syringa’s press release stated, “to be selected as an AME is a privilege and the number of physicians designated to an area is very limited. This designation makes Dr. Told the only AME within 120 miles of Grangeville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.