GRANGEVILLE — Missoula Children’s Theater, sponsored by Kids Klub, Inc., presented the play “Rumpelstiltskin” Friday. Jan. 28, at Grangeville Elementary Middle School with more than 55 children participating. Director and tour actor, respectively, were MCT’s Hailey Beaty and Nikki Stone.
The Kids Klub Board and Staff would like to thank all who helped contribute to the Rumplestiltskin performance. This includes cast, assistant directors and their families for putting in hard work and long days. Accompanist, Carla Astle, also volunteered many hours for the performance. The Missoula Children’s Theatre actors were housed with Ethan and Sandy Bishop. The Grangeville Community Foundation helped sponsor this event. Thanks to the GEMS PTO for help, as well. In addition, thanks to the GEMS custodial staff for hosting, locating and delivering many special items to the stage for the show.
The Kids Klub, Inc., sponsors the $3,000 for MCT to visit Grangeville. This is their 20th year sponsoring MCT. In those 20 years, more than 600 children have had the opportunity to experience the performing arts. To learn more about the Kids Klub, visit www.thekidsklub.org.
