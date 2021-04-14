GRANGEVILLE — It’s the most Shakespeare in the shortest time possible, with one of the smallest casts ever.
Grangeville High School will present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, (Abridged), this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 15, 16 and 17, 7 p.m. each night, in the GHS multipurpose room. The play was written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.
The play will highlight three sophomores — and the play’s only cast members — Kylara Darwish, Love Edmondson and Holly Brannan.
“Last year was a bust, of course, with the pandemic, so we had to cancel the play,” explained director and GHS English teacher Katina Dennis. “By the time I decided we would do a play this year, I had three students interested. I’ve always wanted to do this play, so this was the perfect opportunity.”
The three actors, who Dennis says are friends and have “great chemistry” to feed off one another, quickly go through all of Shakespeare’s plays and sonnets in a comedic abridgement of the works that parody all the classics in less than two hours. The madcap women in tights weave their way through history, comedies and tragedies in this fast-past, breathless jog through the famous bard’s writings. Irreverent, compelling and hilarious, the three students will leave the audience in the dust if they don’t pay close attention.
This year, there will not be an entry fee for the play.
“We have some money set aside from past years, so I just want people to come and enjoy the play — no pressure,” Dennis emphasized. Although royalties are $100 per performance, she said there is a small cushion in the drama fund. Cookies will be served at intermission. Anyone wishing to donate can do so, and funds will be used to pay royalties and put into the fund for future performances.
Dennis especially thanked the stage and technical crews: “Without them, none of this would be possible,” she said. “They have dedicated countless hours.”
