Unclaimed property lies in the possession of the State of Idaho awaiting to be claimed by residents.
The following is a selected list provided by the Idaho Tax Commission on Idaho County residents owed $25 or more in unclaimed property:
Cottonwood: Cottonwood Mini Village;
Elk City: Curtis Bryant; Pam Bryant.
Grangeville: Barbara J. Williams; Chuck Weller; Claire Weller; Kay D. Smith; Kimber Babcock; Nancy J. Marek; Sara D. Bush; Walter E. Johnson.
Kamiah: Alise J. Peterson; Barnie Byers; Carol Harrington; Donna Borogman; Kamiah Mobile; Kenneth Kennedy; Lloyd W. Roberts; Marilyn Bowen; Mark A. Smith; Mark Leiser; Tonna L. Bradford.
Kooskia: Chester H. Johnson; Robert M. Ladwig.
Riggins: Mable Arnold.
Check on-line if you have unclaimed property by going to www.sto.idaho.gov and click on Unclaimed Property. For information write to Idaho Unclaimed Property, P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-9101; call 877-388-2942 or 332-2942.
