Tuesday, Dec. 3, was “Giving Tuesday." This is a movement to give -- whether it's some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in our local community. Kids Klub had the idea to create a "giving wall."
This is set up just inside the breezeway at Cash and Carry Marketplace through Dec. 6. The wall has instructions reading, “What will you do today to make the world better?” There are sticky notes and pens so everyone can stop by and offer a note.
