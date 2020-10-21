Members of the Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association (ICCTFOA) elected Orofino City Treasurer Donna Wilson and Grangeville City Treasurer Janell Arnzen as directors for District 2 for 2020-2022 at the ICCTFOA Virtual Institute Sept. 23-25.
Formed in 1947, the ICCTFOA was formed to increase the professionalism of its members; improve city administration; advance the fullest measure of responsibility in local government; and to cooperate with federal, state and local agencies, the Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho universities, and other organizations to upgrade the efficiency of city government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.