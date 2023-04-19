GRANGEVILLE — Felony charges were incurred out of Idaho and Lewis counties on two California residents following an alleged burglary in Winchester last week.
Dusty King, 31, of Yucca Valley is charged with burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and malicious injury to property.
Phylicia Adams, 36, of Twentynine Palms, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Last Monday, April 10, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 95, two miles north of Grangeville, out of which one of the occupants was a suspect in a van break-in at Camas Express in Winchester a short time prior.
According to court documents, King is alleged to have used a skateboard to break out the window of a panel van parked at the facility and reached inside. Prior to this, he reportedly talked with a truck driver at the location, asking for gas money and later returning to ask for drugs.
In the report, King allegedly admitted to breaking out the window with the skateboard, stating the reason that a male, identified only as “Mexican” had insulted his girlfriend. However, he denied reaching into the van. However, Adams reported King broke the window looking for money, and a separate witness reported seeing King “...crept up the side of the van and broke the window, then jumped back into the pickup truck.”
In the charges against King, he faces an extended sentence for persistent violator. This stems from three prior felony convictions out of San Bernardino County, Calif., for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant in 2012.
Deputies with the Idaho and Lewis county sheriff’s offices were involved in last week’s investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.