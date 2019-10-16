GRANGEVILLE -- The YWCA is encouraging everyone to show support for ending domestic violence and abuse in our communities.
An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Grangeville YWCA, 221 W Main #21 and 22. The office is inviting the public to visit, eat some goodies and get to know the local program.
Also purple ribbons will be tied to posts around town as part of an effort to raise awareness.
